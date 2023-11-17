Jonah Atos and other internationally-educated nurses living and working in Northern Ireland have attended a reception hosted by His Majesty The King.

Jonah Atos and colleagues at a reception with the King. Picture: Western Trust

The event in Buckingham Palace was held to pay tribute to the UK’s international nursing and midwifery workforce, and to recognise the multitude of backgrounds and cultures which contribute to the health services across the four nations.

Nurses from Northern Ireland joined colleagues from across the UK at today’s reception, including Jonah Atos, from the Western Health & Social Care Trust (WHSCT), who personally met King Charles.

Ms Atos, originally from the Philippines, was the first internationally-educated nurse to join the WHSCT, in 2002.

She said: “It was such an honour to be invited to meet his Majesty the King and represent both the Western Health & Social Care Trust and my internationally-educated nursing colleagues at this prestigious event.

“This was a wonderful occasion to showcase the significant contribution of the internationally-educated workforce to the Health & Social Care system (HSC) across Northern Ireland.”

Ms Atos is currently working as the International Nurse Coordinator for the WHSCT, providing pastoral care, emotional, social and psychological support to her internationally-educated nursing colleagues.

Northern Ireland Deputy Chief Nursing Officer Mary Frances McManus, who also attended the reception with HSC colleagues, said: “The internationally-educated nurses working across our HSC system provide an immensely valuable contribution to our communities and to the delivery of health and social care services.