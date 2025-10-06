NW Anti-Racism Charter to be launched in Derry

A new anti-racism pledge is to be launched in Derry this week.

The NW Anti-Racism Charter was developed through a series of meetings and community consultation workshops convened by the Bloody Sunday Trust, the North West Migrants Forum and the Irish Network Against Racism, with the final version authored by Dave Duggan.

The Charter provides a way for businesses, organisations, community groups, schools and individuals to push back against the rise of racist messaging and actions.

The Charter has been adopted by 22 organisations, schools and community groups.