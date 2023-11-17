Journalists from across the north west have gathered in Derry to remember their fellow media personnel who have been killed in Gaza.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The vigil was organised by the North West branch of the National Union of Journalists, with many other groups and individuals joining in solidarity outside Derry’s Guildhall on Friday evening.

The Committee to Protect Journalists has confirmed that as of Friday, 42 journalists and media workers have been killed since October 7 – an average of around one every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The vast majority of those, 37, were Palestinian, with four Israeli, and one Lebanese media personnel also killed.

Some of the attendees who gathered at the vigil on Friday night.

Nine journalists have been reported injured, and three journalists were reported missing.

A further 13 journalists have reportedly been arrested and there have been multiple reports of other journalists being subjected to assaults, threats, cyber attacks, censorship, and the killings of family members.

Those gathered on Friday night were reminded how the NUJ and others had gathered in the same place 18 months ago for a vigil following the murder of renowned and globally respected journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who worked with Al Jazeera.

A representative from the NUJ said: "Shireen was shot by the Israeli Defence Forces, and at the time they denied that she had been targeted.

White roses are laid at the Peace Flame in Derry city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A special investigation was ordered by the UN. The report of that investigation came out on the week Israel began its attacks on Gaza. That report from the UN investigation found that she had actually been deliberately targeted by the IDF.”