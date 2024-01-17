Staff at North West Regional College’s XR Hub have worked in partnership with Cork based company Water Technology to help them become more productive and profitable.

Image caption: (L-R) Brian Scannell, Financial Controller at Water Technology Limited pictured with NWRC XR Hub Manager Jim Murray, InterTradeIreland Innovation Boost Graduate, Sarah Casey, Water Technology Limited, CEO Eoin Riordan, InterTradeIreland Innovation Boost Advisor, Joe Kelleher and Water Technology Limited Head of Sales, Diarmaid Ryan at the final PMG meeting.

The XR Hub team partnered with Water Technology Limited in County Cork, to aid in the implementation and integration of a new Enterprise Resource Planning System (ERP) with the support of InterTradeIreland’s Innovation Boost programme.

The 12-month cross-border collaborative project saw graduate Sarah Casey and NWRC XR Hub Manager Jim Murray work together to deliver a series of processes to further digitise the business. By integrating all departments onto a single system, the company was able to become more productive and profitable as well as helping them track costs more effectively.

Jim Murray explained: "InterTradeIreland Innovation Boost Consultant Joe Kelleher contacted our Business Support Centre about an exciting innovation project with Water Technology, and we met with Diarmaid Ryan to discuss the project, which led to our application. With the support of Joe, we undertook the 12-month project, and we gained an excellent candidate in, Sarah Casey, who quickly adapted to the role's challenges. With the support of NWRC and Water Technology, Sarah was able to implement new processes that connects departments and allows the sharing of information, managing of accounts and targeting new markets. The project also allowed NWRC to expand and apply its knowledge in IT and process improvement, which it will share with its students.’’

Diarmaid Ryan, Head of Sales at Water Technology added: “Thanks to this project we have been able to map out business process flows and make improvements throughout the business. It has allowed our management team to become more involved in active projects. We have identified new opportunities and markets. We would not have achieved this without the support of NWRC and InterTradeIreland. I would encourage any business looking to innovate to contact InterTradeIreland or the college.”

InterTradeIreland Innovation Boost Graduate Sarah Casey said: “I was delighted to have been chosen by Water Technology to deliver this project, and I’m very grateful for the InterTradeIreland Innovation Boost programme and the collaboration with NWRC. The project has meant we now have a system that allows the company to connect to its various departments and provides accurate information that informs business decisions and increases productivity.’’