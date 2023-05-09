This demand-led academy will provide candidates with the necessary skills that employers want, to secure employment within advanced manufacturing as well as gaining a qualification in Health & Safety and Digital Fabrication.

Sinead Hawkins Business Skills Manager at NWRC explained: “This is a fantastic opportunity for individuals in the local council area to springboard their careers in Advanced Manufacturing. The programme offers a work placement and a guaranteed interview for employment on successful completion. The programme is employer led through the GMEX group and it is offering a direct link into employment. “

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derry City & Strabane District Council (DCSDC) Labour Market Partnership (LMP) Manager Nicky Gilleece added: “The Derry and Strabane LMP focuses on improving the district’s employability outcomes and labour market conditions by working with a wide range of stakeholders. We are delighted to partner with NWRC for this Academy; they have developed an excellent programme that not only aligns with industry needs but will leave candidates ‘work-ready.’

NWRC Business Skills Manager Sinead Hawkins pictured with NWRC Business Development Executive Sinead Milligan and GEMX NW Project Director Joanne Sweeney at the launch of the Advanced Manufacturing Skills Academy..

"In addition, we are working with GEMX NW who have engaged with industry to offer quality placements for the candidates with employment opportunities also available.

“This 5-week academy also includes master classes by industry experts, site visits and will be delivered in the College’s state-of-the-art campus in Springtown.’’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Limited spaces available. Applications will close on Wednesday 17th May.