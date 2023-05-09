News you can trust since 1772
NWRC launches first ever Derry Advanced Manufacturing Skills Academy

North West Regional College’s (NWRC) Business Support Centre (BSC) is recruiting applicants for a fully-funded Advanced Manufacturing Skills Academy with placement opportunities within the advanced manufacturing sector.

By The Newsroom
Published 9th May 2023, 14:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 14:27 BST

This demand-led academy will provide candidates with the necessary skills that employers want, to secure employment within advanced manufacturing as well as gaining a qualification in Health & Safety and Digital Fabrication.

Sinead Hawkins Business Skills Manager at NWRC explained: “This is a fantastic opportunity for individuals in the local council area to springboard their careers in Advanced Manufacturing. The programme offers a work placement and a guaranteed interview for employment on successful completion. The programme is employer led through the GMEX group and it is offering a direct link into employment. “

Derry City & Strabane District Council (DCSDC) Labour Market Partnership (LMP) Manager Nicky Gilleece added: “The Derry and Strabane LMP focuses on improving the district’s employability outcomes and labour market conditions by working with a wide range of stakeholders. We are delighted to partner with NWRC for this Academy; they have developed an excellent programme that not only aligns with industry needs but will leave candidates ‘work-ready.’

NWRC Business Skills Manager Sinead Hawkins pictured with NWRC Business Development Executive Sinead Milligan and GEMX NW Project Director Joanne Sweeney at the launch of the Advanced Manufacturing Skills Academy.. NWRC Business Skills Manager Sinead Hawkins pictured with NWRC Business Development Executive Sinead Milligan and GEMX NW Project Director Joanne Sweeney at the launch of the Advanced Manufacturing Skills Academy..
"In addition, we are working with GEMX NW who have engaged with industry to offer quality placements for the candidates with employment opportunities also available.

“This 5-week academy also includes master classes by industry experts, site visits and will be delivered in the College’s state-of-the-art campus in Springtown.’’

Limited spaces available. Applications will close on Wednesday 17th May.

For more information and to register your interest please visit: https://www.nwrc.ac.uk/business/business-programmes/labour-market-partnership-skills-academies

