NWRC launches first ever Derry Advanced Manufacturing Skills Academy
North West Regional College’s (NWRC) Business Support Centre (BSC) is recruiting applicants for a fully-funded Advanced Manufacturing Skills Academy with placement opportunities within the advanced manufacturing sector.
This demand-led academy will provide candidates with the necessary skills that employers want, to secure employment within advanced manufacturing as well as gaining a qualification in Health & Safety and Digital Fabrication.
Sinead Hawkins Business Skills Manager at NWRC explained: “This is a fantastic opportunity for individuals in the local council area to springboard their careers in Advanced Manufacturing. The programme offers a work placement and a guaranteed interview for employment on successful completion. The programme is employer led through the GMEX group and it is offering a direct link into employment. “
Derry City & Strabane District Council (DCSDC) Labour Market Partnership (LMP) Manager Nicky Gilleece added: “The Derry and Strabane LMP focuses on improving the district’s employability outcomes and labour market conditions by working with a wide range of stakeholders. We are delighted to partner with NWRC for this Academy; they have developed an excellent programme that not only aligns with industry needs but will leave candidates ‘work-ready.’
"In addition, we are working with GEMX NW who have engaged with industry to offer quality placements for the candidates with employment opportunities also available.
“This 5-week academy also includes master classes by industry experts, site visits and will be delivered in the College’s state-of-the-art campus in Springtown.’’
Limited spaces available. Applications will close on Wednesday 17th May.
For more information and to register your interest please visit: https://www.nwrc.ac.uk/business/business-programmes/labour-market-partnership-skills-academies