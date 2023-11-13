North West Regional College (NWRC) is seeking applicants for an innovative course aimed at providing students with skills and knowledge within cybersecurity to be able to progress into further education or employment within the sector.

Sinead Hawkins, Business Development Manager, NWRC Thomas Moore, Curriculum Manager, Computing NWRC and Jane Fleming, Business Development Executive, NWRC

The 14-week full-time course will begin on Monday 27th November and will provide students with an OCN NI Level 2 Award in Cyber Security qualification and a global certification in Security Plus that validates the baseline skills necessary to perform core security functions.

This programme will also incorporate input from industry experts leading the field in Cyber Security who will provide specialist industry masterclasses which will give participants a competitive edge over others in the local job market.

Successful applicants will also be given a work placement with a local software company and a potential job interview with one of the participating companies.

NWRC Business Development Executive Jane Fleming said: ‘’I am delighted that we can offer this innovative new programme funded through the Department for the Economy Skill Up Flexible Skills Fund to upskill and reskill learners to safely and securely use information technology to gain employment in occupations requiring the safe and secure use of information technology.’’

Candidates must be able to fully commit to the course times of 14 weeks.

NWRC Computing Curriculum Manager Thomas Moore added: ‘’From completing the course, learners will have developed their understanding of risks to security and how these can be prevented and develop their skills in performing cyber security precautions and manage organisational information online. This programme will also incorporate input from industry experts who will provide specialist industry masterclasses which will give participants a competitive edge over others in the local job market.’’

This programme is fully funded by the Department for the Economy Skill Up Flexible Skills Fund and eligible candidates must be over 18 years of age and eligible to work in NI.

Applicants should preferably have at least a level three or higher qualification ideally within a STEM area. Additional consideration may be given to applicants with no formal accreditation or credits but who have evidence of strong IT Knowledge.

The selection process for the course is initially by application form with short-listed candidates and finally an interview with representatives from NWRC.