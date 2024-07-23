NWRC student Keegan to bring his Hip Hop music to the USA in opportunity of a lifetime

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A North West Regional College (NWRC) student is one of 52 students from across NorthernIreland who will be jetting off to the United States for the opportunity of a lifetime next month.

Keegan Houston, from Strabane, who has just completed the Higher National Certificate in Music at Strand Road campus, is to spend the next year studying in Kentucky as part of the prestigious Study USA scholarship programme.

The 20 year-old will be studying at Bellarmine University, which describes itself as a “vibrant community of educational excellence and ethical awareness that consistently ranks among the nation’s best colleges and universities.”

Keegan has been making music since he was 13 years-old, so after finishing his GCSEs at Holy Cross College, enrolling on a music course at NWRC was a natural progression.

Keegan Houston pictured with Dr Erin Hinson, Study USA Student Support Advisor and Claire Hamilton, Study USA Programme Manager.

He now performs as a solo artist and also with the duo Anarchy with best friend Ciaran McLaughlin. His music has been featured on BBC Radio One and as part of BBC Introducing.

He says he hopes this experience in the USA will allow him to develop his music skills.

“It’s great that I’m going to Louisville, Kentucky which is the hometown of my favourite rap artist Jack Harlow,” said Keegan.

“It’s a bit scary going to the USA on my own for year, especially since I’ve never travelled outside of Europe before, but I know there will be some great opportunities.”

Keegan Houston is heading to Louisville, Kentucky as part of the Study USA programme.

Keegan says his three years at NWRC have been ‘brilliant’.

He added: “I’ve made some great friendships here especially my best friend Ciaran McLaughlin who formed the duo Anarchy with me. Our lecturers have been a huge influence on our music and our album and have taught us so much about the business.

“One of the coolest things that ever happened to me was the night I heard people sing the lyrics of my song back to me when we packed out Sandino’s Bar, lyrics I had literally written on my mobile phone. I am so grateful for the opportunities I got at NWRC which helped me become a better artist.”

As part of his preparation for the next year in the USA Keegan recently participated in the Well-being and Resilience training at ATU Letterkenny, funded by DFHERIS Euro Exchange.

The Study USA programme began in 1994 and is managed by the British Council, the UK’s international organisation for educational opportunities and cultural relations, on behalf of the Department for the Economy.

Speaking about the opportunity ahead for this year’s cohort Jonathan Stewart, Director, British Council Northern Ireland, commented: “The Study USA programme is a unique opportunity for an intercultural experience through a year living in the US that greatly enhances the employability skills of the students taking part and helps prepare them for work in a global economy.

"It’s an honour to be working in partnership with the Department for the Economy again for the 30th year to deliver this life-changing programme for young people in Northern Ireland.

“As well as enhancing their academic capabilities students gain new skills in an international setting, learn from diverse cultural perspectives, build long lasting connections, and develop the intercultural skills and international outlook that employers in Northern Ireland are looking for.

“Many of the students from previous years have gone on to work for employers in Northern Ireland with US and global links.