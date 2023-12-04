NWRC to host Careers Evening in Derry with information on university level courses

Violet Toland, Higher Education Curriculum Lead for Quality Enhancement at NWRC pictured with Early Years student Codi-Leigh Gorman, and Travel and Tourism student Matthew McGrotty.

The college recently opened applications for all their full and part time Higher Education courses which will be available across campuses from September 2024. Higher Education courses are all validated by local universities and are highly sought after qualifications by employers.

They include Foundation Degrees, HNDs, HNCs, and Higher Level Apprenticeships. NWRC also offers a range of Professional Development programmes, regulated, and awarded by professional bodies within the relevant industry. Courses are delivered on a Full-Time and/or Part-Time basis and are available in: Art & Design, Business, Computing & IT, Construction, Early Years, Engineering, Hair & Beauty, Health & Social Care, Hospitality & Tourism, Media, Music & Performing Arts, Sport and Science.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Violet Toland, Higher Education Curriculum Lead for Quality Enhancement at NWRC said: “Wednesday’s careers evening is an opportunity for people to come and speak to lecturers and careers advisors about what Higher Education careers options are available for them locally.

“Working in partnership with local Universities, NWRC offers a range of Higher Education options – focused on meeting the needs of the regional economy. There are many reasons why studying locally makes sense. As well as the extensive range of courses available, students are also attracted by a number of other benefits. Many students prefer the smaller class numbers, and the benefit of added individual hours with lecturers and tutors.

“Further Education Colleges are the more affordable option, with much lower tuition frees. Students also have the option to live at home, reducing the substantial living and maintenance costs that come with moving away.

“At NWRC we focus a lot of time and energy into improving the Health and Wellbeing of students recognising the positive impact this can have on study and future success. NWRC has thriving student services facilities offering extracurricular activities and advice and support on student finance, safeguarding, learning support and equality.

“Careers Advice at NWRC is now recognised as the best in the UK. Offering a wide range of bespoke programmes, this support service assists students to meet their full educational and employment potential. This Career guidance is provided throughout the student’s time at the college, and also as they consider making the next step into employment or Higher Education. “

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NWRC careers information night takes place on Wednesday, December 6 at the Tower Building, Strand Road campus from 4-7 p.m.