NWRC’s Karen Moore receives MBE for services to Education

Karen Moore from NWRC.

Karen Moore, who has been described as having a “heart of gold” by one of her former students, has been honoured for her services to education during the past 30 years.

Speaking following the announcement of the Birthday Honours, Karen said: “I am absolutely delighted to receive this honour. I’m lucky to have spent the past three decades at NWRC in a job that I absolutely love, guiding our young people into rewarding and successful careers.

“I’d like to thank all my colleagues at the college because everything that we do at NWRC is a team effort and I look forward to many more years working in Further Education.

“I’d also like to thank my husband Harold, and daughters Hayley and Lindsey for their love and support. They have always understood and fully supported me in my commitment to the college and the hours I have dedicated to my students.”

Karen previously worked as a General Nurse and Midwife in Altnagelvin Hospital, before joining the college as a part time lecturer, and later a full time lecturer in 2002 when she became the Curriculum Manager for Health and Social Care and Co-ordinator of Health Science.

Under Karen’s leadership, the course exceeded expectations, rapidly increasing student numbers with the vast majority of her students progressing to Degrees in Nursing and Midwifery and the Allied Health professions such as Radiography, Physiotherapy and Occupational Therapy.

In early 2016 Karen hung up her Lecturing hat and joined the college Leadership and Management team as the Head of Learner Services where she realised her vision of developing an engaging and vibrant careers guidance service that benefitted every student enrolled at the college and also supported widening access and participation, with the award-winning Ur Future Careers Academy.

In 2018 she became Head of Department for Training and Skills, one of the largest academic departments at NWRC.

In 2019 she won The Derry Journal’s Inspirational Educator Award and now works as the Head of Quality at NWRC.

She is also an Alumni of Ulster University and more recently the UNESCO TVET Leadership Programme (Bonn, 2019).

Leo Murphy, Principal and Chief Executive of NWRC said: “Many congratulations, this award recognises all Karen’s work and dedication to Further Education over many years. Karen has guided and supported so many learners in achieving their education and career goals, NWRC is extremely proud that a member of our college team has been honoured with an MBE for services to education, well done Karen.”