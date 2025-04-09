Ocean Hero award winners Circus250 bring 'Circus Science By the Sea' tour to Inishowen

The Circus Science By the Sea Tour is proudly supported by ResearchIreland and the Royal Society of Chemistry.

Achill Island-based Circus250, winners of the Ocean Hero Award 2024, are set to bring their spectacular Circus Science By the Sea Tour to Inishowen in 2025.

Prepare for a day-long mini circus science festival filled with astonishing performances and interactive workshops.

The tour will visit Moville on Sunday, April 13 at St. Eugene’s Hall and Buncrana on Monday, April 14 at St. Mary’s Hall. This unique event blends circus arts with environmental science, offering entertainment for all ages.

Event Highlights:

Juanita’s Big Problem

A hilarious and thought-provoking circus clown show tackling plastic pollution, led by climate change clown Juanita. Help Juanita battle a mountain of rubbish in this interactive performance filled with laughs and learning.

Fishy n’ Dishy

Join the juggling and plate-spinning duo as they explore ocean conservation in a fun and engaging way. Learn about marine life while juggling fish and spinning plates!

Science on Stilts

Meet Ireland’s tallest scientists as they roam the venue conducting eye-opening science experiments and answering your questions—science has never reached such great heights!

Special Guest Appearance – Buncrana Only

On Monday, April 14, Professor Padamati from Trinity College Dublin and his students will join the festival to give a short talk on plastic degradation and its impact on our oceans.

Event Schedule:

Moville – Sunday, April 13 (St. Eugene’s Hall, James’s Street)

11.00 AM – 12.00 PM: Fishy n’ Dishy – Juggle, spin, and learn about our oceans.

12.00 PM – 1.00 PM: Lunch break

2.00 PM – 3.00 PM: Juanita’s Big Problem – An interactive climate clown show.

All Day: Science on Stilts – Meet Ireland’s tallest scientists!

Buncrana – Monday, April 14 (St. Mary’s Hall, St Mary’s Rd)

11.00 AM – 12.00 PM: Fishy n’ Dishy – Juggle, spin, and learn about our oceans.

2.00 PM – 3.00 PM: Juanita’s Big Problem – An interactive climate clown show.

3.00 PM – 3.30 PM: Guest talk by Professor Padamati and students on plastic degradation.

All Day: Science on Stilts – Meet Ireland’s tallest scientists!

Tickets and More Information:

Admission is free, and tickets can be booked online at www.ticketsource.com/artlink or collected at the door on the day of the event.

For more details about the tour, visit https://circus250.com/festivals/circus-science-by-the-sea-on-tour.