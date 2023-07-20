'Of Times Gone By' Clonmany Genealogy & Heritage Group announce details of jam-packed exhibition

Building on the huge success of their recent exhibition in the Market House, Clonmany, the Clonmany Genealogy and Heritage Group has announced it will host another exhibition, as part of National Heritage Week on August 19 and 20.

The exhibition, entitled ‘Of Times Gone By’, will feature a collection of historical photos, documents and artefacts from the Clonmany and general Inishowen areas.

Kathleen Graham, Chairperson of the Group, said: “Not only are we building on previous exhibitions presented by our Group, but we are also drawing on the experiences of local people and groups to pull together a project we are confident people will find hugely interesting.”

The Market House and Market Square in Clonmany, on St. Patrick’s Day 1943.

Kathleen went on to encourage local people to become involved in the exhibition, and to get in contact with the group if they have any items they would like to include in the displays.

In addition to the exhibition, the Clonmany Group is very pleased to announce they will once again be hosting a DNA Testing and Family Tree project during the Heritage Week event, with additional experts on hand to advise people on how to research their ancestors.

After talking to people at their previous exhibition, the Group learned there was a demand for more information on researching ancestors in Scotland and in the US. With that in mind, they have asked researchers in those fields to come along to the Heritage Week event and to be available to answer queries from the public. It is important that the DNA testing is pre-booked and anyone interested in getting their test done should call (0035386) 6092369 as soon as possible.

Visitors to the exhibition will also have the chance to relive the past with two further aspects to the event – an exploration of traditional crafts and a presentation of traditional music and dance. The exhibition will be looking at traditional crafts such as lace making, crochet, churning & butter making, baking, rope making and spinning. It is planned to have a number of traditional craft demonstrations, such as a working Spinning Wheel. The Group also hopes to be able to display recipes from long ago and is encouraging anyone with recipes to get in touch. Perhaps some of those long-forgotten foods and treats will enjoy a revival.

Traditional performers will be in attendance at the exhibition and visitors will have a wonderful opportunity to sit, have a break and enjoy the very best of local talent.

These include Laura Ganley, who is an All Ireland Champion Sean Nós Dancer, performing and teaching Ireland’s oldest form of Irish dance for over fifteen years. Sean Nós Dance originated in Connemara, Co. Galway and is another form of Irish dance. It is also known as “Old Style Dance”.

Laura has travelled to England, Scotland, France and America and has shared the stage with some of the biggest names in Irish music such as Dervish, Sean Keane, The Celtic Tenors and Sharon Shannon. Laura performs at events such as weddings, concerts and private events. She also teaches in Primary and Secondary Schools as well as presenting weekly dance classes. You can find out more about Laura on her Facebook page ‘Dance with Laura’. Laura will be performing on Saturday 19 August at 12.30pm.

Also taking part in the event will be Emily Peart and Tracey McRory from the Embrace Project. EMBRACE is a Cross-border Cultural Collaboration Programme providing creative opportunities to develop effective and meaningful relations across border communities.

Emily Peart is a Highland Dancer and a member of Sollus Highland Dancers, based in County Tyrone. She has been teaching for six years and has performed at many prestigious events including Disneyland Paris, The Walled City Tattoo, and at Dublin Castle for the Taoiseach. Emily has also had the privilege of performing with the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, and was one of the chosen few who danced with ‘Flings and Things’ at the opening of a recent Scotland v France Six Nations match.

Tracey McRory is an All-Ireland Fiddle Champion and also a noted Harp player. She hails from Dunree, Donegal and from a family steeped in the musical traditions of Ireland. Tracey plays several instruments and has the distinction of having performed for three different Irish Presidents. She has performed all over Europe and in Canada. She co-wrote the globally successful anti-war song 'John Condon' which has been recorded by various artist such as Kilfenora CéilÍ Band, Fairport Convention and most recently by Brian Kennedy. Tracey and company will be in attendance on Sunday 20 August from 2.00pm – 4.00pm.

Admission is free to the exhibition and with ample parking, an onsite café, toilets and wheelchair access, there will be something for everyone with an interest in history, heritage and genealogy.

The Clonmany Genealogy and Heritage Group is going from strength to strength and they are delighted to be able to present yet another event for the community to enjoy. Plans are already being drawn up for future exhibitions and events, including community projects and publications. The Group has enjoyed huge support from the local community and they would like to express their sincere gratitude to everyone.

For further information please contact [email protected]