At this week’s Inishowen Municipal District meeting, which was held on Tuesday, Councillor Rena Donaghey once again reiterated her call for signage to be erected at Swan Park reminding dog owners to keep their pets on a leash.

She said many people are too scared to enter the park due to the number of dogs running loose.

The Fianna Fail councillor said: “I had a number of complaints again recently from people who can’t go into Swan Park because of their fear of dogs. The park is for everyone. There was huge investment in it and it would be lovely if everyone could enjoy it. A lot of people are afraid of dogs and some people are coming in with two or three dogs, not on a leash. It’s also not fair on those who do have their dogs on a leash. I would ask again for the signage to be erected.”

Swan Park in Buncrana.

Councillor Nicholas Crossan asked that signage also be erected stating that electric scooters are also not allowed to be used in the park.

He said: “Not only should they not be on the main road, they should not be in Swan Park. Signs need to go up saying no dogs without a leash and no electric scooters.”

Colr Crossan said people are ‘flying through that park on electric scooters and it’s not on’.