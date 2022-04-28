Official launch of ‘Hughie’s Corner’ to take place

In 2020, Hughie’s Corner Child and Adolescent Therapeutic Centre was set up in Carndonagh in memory of eight-year-old Hugh Simpson-Callaghan, who passed away in 2011.

While counselling services had been available for children at the Pastoral Centre in Letterkenny - also named in Hugh’s memory - and once a week through their outreach centres in areas such as Buncrana and Stranorlar, the Carndonagh centre responded to a strong need across the community and recently expanded to include adult counselling.

It was opened thanks to fundraising by Hugh’s family and a fundraising committee and the official launch night is set to take place on Friday, May 13 at 7.30pm in the Redcastle Hotel. There will be a sparkling wine reception from 7.30pm, followed by talks and music by Gary Curran until late. The event will be hosted by the one and only Mickey Doherty and will also welcome special guest, Irish boxer Jason Quigley.

The late Hugh Simpson-Callaghan.

Hughie’s Corner was set up as his mum, Leeann, who is originally from Derry, found it incredibly difficult to access bereavement counselling for her children following her son’s untimely death. Young Hugh passed away suddenly in his Gleneely home in January 2011 as a result of an undiagnosed Thymus tumour, an extremely rare form of cancer. Leeann told the ‘Journal’ how Hugh was a ‘wee character,’ and a ‘lovely wee boy who loved everyone.’