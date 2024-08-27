Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Oktoberfest will be returning to Derry this autumn with plans for a Bavarian-style beer festival in the city centre.

An application for an entertainments licence for a German inspired celebration of food, music, comedy and beer at the Peace Garden on Foyle Street has been newly lodged with Derry City & Strabane District Council by Billy Campbell.

There will be two weekends of events in early October.

In Strabane, a similar event is proposed for the Canal Basin.

“Entertainment to be provided is comedy, singing, dancing and entertainment of a like kind,” newly-submitted licence application indicates.

Derry’s Oktoberfest celebrations will take place over the weekends Thursday, October 3 – Sunday, October 6, and Friday, October 11 – Sunday, October 13, between the hours of 1pm and 12midnight each day.

The Strabane event, meanwhile, is scheduled to take place slightly earlier, over the weekend Thursday, September 26, to Sunday, September 29.