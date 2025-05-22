John Ferguson has been fondly remembering his late father and namesake this week, a well-known former resident of one of the most famous streets of the old Bog.

John senior passed away on May 20, 1981, after a battle with lung cancer. He was 63.

Going through his personal effects recently John junior stumbled upon a couple of brilliant old photographs of his father from back in the day.

One of the mementoes shows John in the car of a flatbed truck belonging to local carrier, haulier and agricultural supplier Thomas Gallagher & Son.

The late John Ferguson senior driving a Thomas Gallagher & Son Bedford lorry in Derry in the early 1950s.

"That's him driving the the old Bedford lorry.

"It belonged to Thomas Gallagher & Son of Bishop Street and Queen's Quay. He was a driver for a number of years and then he left them for DuPont. He's dead now 44 years,” says John, while showing us the old pictures.

His father, explains John, was a resident of one of the most famous streets of the old Bog.

"Nelson Street was always called the 'street that never died'. Anybody who was from there always talked about it. Everyone would have known the Fergusons of Nelson Street.

John Ferguson with a carthorse at the Thomas Gallagher & Son yard in Bishop Street.

"Our Granda was called John Ferguson of Nelson Street. The first born male was always John all the time,” said John of his connection with a street that was constructed in the 1880s but tumbled during redevelopment just under a century later.

Prior to gaining employment at DuPont after it opened in 1960 John worked variously as a carman, cow walloper, drover and lorry driver – all connected trades.

In the aforementioned photograph the lorry John is driving is festooned with placards advertising agricultural gear for sale.

“This is a photograph before the advent of television. This was for an agricultural show. This is the way they advertised their wares. They took the lorry around the town decked out with the various notices.

"There was a show out in the old showgrounds at the Brandywell,” says John, who reckons the photograph was taken in the early 1950s.

Another picture shows John with a more traditional mode of transport!

“Before Gallaghers introduced motorised lorries it was done by horse. That's my father there with his horse up in their yard in Bishop Street,” he says.