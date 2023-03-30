News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

'On a Wing and a Prayer:' New film produced by Derry's Roma Downey to stream from Easter week on Amazon Prime

An eagerly-awaited new film produced by Derry’s Roma Downey and starring Dennis Quaid, Heather Graham and Jesse Metcalfe, will stream on Amazon Prime from April 7.

By Laura Glenn
Published 30th Mar 2023, 16:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 16:59 BST
Roma Downey pictured with actor Dennis Quaid, who stars in the film she produced, titled 'On A Wing and a Prayer'.
Roma Downey pictured with actor Dennis Quaid, who stars in the film she produced, titled 'On A Wing and a Prayer'.
Roma Downey pictured with actor Dennis Quaid, who stars in the film she produced, titled 'On A Wing and a Prayer'.

‘On A Wing and a Prayer’ is based on an extraordinary true story and is released on what is Easter week.

After their pilot dies unexpectedly mid-flight, Doug White's (Dennis Quaid) has to safely land a plane and save his entire family from insurmountable danger.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking to the Journal about the film, Roma Downey said it explores the ‘extraordinary moments’ and ‘what can only be described as divine miracles’ the family experiences.

Most Popular

“It plays like a thriller, it is taut with tension. It has amazing performances and is a really, really great film. I am very proud of it.”

Roma outlined how it ‘takes a village’ to make a movie and she had a ‘very strong village,’ including director Sean McNamara.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I am so excited that the people of Derry will be able to see it.”

'On a Wing and a Prayer' will be streamed on Amazon Prime.
'On a Wing and a Prayer' will be streamed on Amazon Prime.
'On a Wing and a Prayer' will be streamed on Amazon Prime.
Roma DowneyDerry