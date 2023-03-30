Roma Downey pictured with actor Dennis Quaid, who stars in the film she produced, titled 'On A Wing and a Prayer'.

‘On A Wing and a Prayer’ is based on an extraordinary true story and is released on what is Easter week.

After their pilot dies unexpectedly mid-flight, Doug White's (Dennis Quaid) has to safely land a plane and save his entire family from insurmountable danger.

Speaking to the Journal about the film, Roma Downey said it explores the ‘extraordinary moments’ and ‘what can only be described as divine miracles’ the family experiences.

“It plays like a thriller, it is taut with tension. It has amazing performances and is a really, really great film. I am very proud of it.”

Roma outlined how it ‘takes a village’ to make a movie and she had a ‘very strong village,’ including director Sean McNamara.

"I am so excited that the people of Derry will be able to see it.”