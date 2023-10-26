One arrest in Derry after video shows masked men firing shots over a coffin

The Peace Bridge in Derry.

Detective Inspector Phelan said: “Detectives conducted searches at addresses in the Derry area on Thursday, October 26th and arrested a man, aged in his 60s, under the Terrorism Act.

“He was taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where he remains at this time, assisting with enquiries.

“Our investigation is ongoing and anyone with information that could help with our enquiries is asked to contact police on 101.

