One arrest in Derry after video shows masked men firing shots over a coffin
Detectives investigating a video posted online purportedly showing three masked men firing shots into the air over a coffin in Derry have arrested a man.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 26th Oct 2023, 15:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 15:22 BST
Detective Inspector Phelan said: “Detectives conducted searches at addresses in the Derry area on Thursday, October 26th and arrested a man, aged in his 60s, under the Terrorism Act.
“He was taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where he remains at this time, assisting with enquiries.
“Our investigation is ongoing and anyone with information that could help with our enquiries is asked to contact police on 101.
“Information can be provided anonymously by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”