Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Faith Healer premièred at Longacre Theatre, New York in 1979, before opening in London at Royal Court Theatre in 1981. London Classic Theatre’s tour opened at New Vic Theatre, Newcastle-under-Lyme on September 5, before touring to a further nineteen venues across the UK and Ireland, including Derry’s Millennium Forum.

Friel, of course, had numerous, strong and lasting connections to Derry and actress Gina Costigan, who plays the role of Grace in ‘Faith Healer,’ told the Journal how it will be both ‘exciting and nerve-wracking’ to perform on the Forum stage, for local audiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: ‘We really hope to bring our most authentic version of the play. It and Brian Friel are so loved.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gina Costigan as Grace. Photo © Sheila Burnett

Grace, she continued, is a ‘complex’ character, who at times ‘sits in extremes’.

However, Gina, whose credits include theatre credits include On McQuillan’Hill (Finborough Theatre), The Valley of the Squinting Windows (Mullingar Arts Centre), An Triail le Mairéad Ní Ghráda (Irish tour) as well as Hangmen (Golden Theater), The Ferryman (Bernard B. Jacobs Theater), Party Face (New York City Center), in the US and numerous TV and film credits, that much of the drama is within the story itself, ‘and the words and it’s also about just letting it be and let her speak, as opposed to playing her in certain ways”

Artistic Director of London Classic Theatre, Michael Cabot said he had wanted to direct Faith Healer for many years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s such a wonderful, complex piece of writing, with beautifully realised characters and Brian Friel’s remarkable use of language. It draws you in, surprises, intrigues and,

ultimately, takes your breath away.”

He added: “Faith Healer is one of the great plays of the twentieth century, arguably Friel’s masterpiece.”

Paul Carroll plays Frank. His theatre credits include Strike! (Southwark Playhouse), The Beauty Queen of Leenane (Rapture Theatre, Traverse Theatre, tour), Twelfth Night (East London Shakespeare Festival) and more.

Jonathan Ashley plays Teddy. His previous credits with London Classic Theatre include The Birthday Party, Waiting for Godot, Entertaining Mr Sloane, The Importance of Being Earnest and The Double Inconstancy.