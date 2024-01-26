One World, One Struggle: Events to mark 52nd anniversary of Bloody Sunday in Derry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There will be a strong focus on the war on Gaza and the horrific death toll and humanitarian crisis in Palestine across the programmes.

Bloody Sunday Trust

The Bloody Sunday Trust has announced an extensive programme of events for the 2024.

The first Bloody Sunday commemorative march makes its way down Rathlin Drive, Creggan on the morning of 30 January 1973.

The programme includes exhibitions, discussions and music nights, and the Chairperson of the Trust, Tony Doherty, has encouraged the people of Derry and further afield to take part.

Mr Doherty, whose father Patrick was one of those murdered on Bloody Sunday, said: “This anniversary of Bloody Sunday will take place under the shadow of Israel’s genocide in the Gaza Strip and its continued murderous illegal occupation of the West Bank.

Much of this year’s programme of events will reflect on what is happening in Palestine and the Bloody Sunday Trust is honoured to dedicate the 2024 anniversary of Bloody Sunday to the men, women and children of Palestine.”

Yesterday evening, Thursday, saw the lighting of the Bloody Sunday monument in Palestinian colours and a torchlight procession and vigil for the children of Palestine from Lisfannon Park to the monument.

2023: Relatives lay wreaths during the Annual Bloody Sunday Remembrance Service held at the monument in Rossville Street. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2306GS – 17

This was followed by a music night in support of the Palestinian Medical Relief Society in the Museum of Free Derry, with the Henry Girls, Jeanette Hutton, Eileen Webster and Sianna NiLaithbheartaigh.

The annual Memorial Mass will take place in St Mary’s, Creggan, this evening, Friday at 7.30pm.

Omar Bharghouti, founding committee member of the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel & co-founder of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, meanwhile will deliver the annual Bloody Sunday lecture in Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin tonight at 8.00pm.

Prior to this, this afternoon will see the Pat Finucane Centre host ‘British Legal Impunity’, a presentation on the PFC's Recovery of Lived Experience project highlighting the stories of women, men and children killed by the British Army and RUC at the Museum of Free Derry from 1pm.

Crowds gathered outside St Mary's Church, Creggan, February 1972 for Bloody Sunday funerals.

A new 4 Days in Derry ‘A Woman’s Story’ play presented by Greater Shantallow Community Arts opened last night and continues tonight and tomorrow night at Studio 2 at 7.30pm. The play has been written by Bernadette MacFarland. For tickets visit www.studio2derry.com/4daysinderry

Tomorrow, Saturday, from 1pm to 4pm ‘Palestine: What Can Derry Do?’ in Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin will include a panel discussion with national human rights organisations discussing their work in Palestine.

This will be followed by ‘Tuiscint na palaistíne: plé Gaeilge ar líne ar stair, gheolaíocht agus pholáitíocht streacailt na Palaistíne’. Imeacht de chuid Chultúrlann Uí Chanáin agus Glór na Móna. Beidh clarú ar-líne i gceist.

The annual Memorial Service on Sunday will commence at 11am at the Bloody Sunday monument.

On Sunday there will be a music night in aid of the commemoration in the Brass Neck Bar, featuring Gary Óg, Kelly’s Men & Luke McLaughlin.

On the anniversary itself, Tuesday, January 30, the Minute’s Silence will take place at 4pm at the monument.

For further information on any of the programme see https://www.facebook.com/bloodysundaytrust1 or the Museum of Free Derry website.