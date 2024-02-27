News you can trust since 1772

Ongoing security alert in County Derry centred on 'historic piece of munition'

Police are currently in attendance at a security alert in the Point Road area of Magilligan.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 27th Feb 2024, 08:23 GMT
On Monday night, a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson issued traffic and travel advice to those travelling through the area.

The spokesperson said: “A road closure and cordons are in place due to the discovery of what is believed to be a historic piece of munition.

Motorists and members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

"A further update will be provided in due course.”

