Ongoing security alert in County Derry centred on 'historic piece of munition'

On Monday night, a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson issued traffic and travel advice to those travelling through the area.

The spokesperson said: “A road closure and cordons are in place due to the discovery of what is believed to be a historic piece of munition.

“Motorists and members of the public are asked to avoid the area.