Only a limited number of tickets remain for Hairspray in the Millennium Forum Derry

The Millennium Forum has announced that their showing of the West End musical, Hairspray, has reached a high demand for tickets, with only a limited number of seats remaining.

Lisa Heaney, Box Office Manager said: “We have witnessed phenomenal demand for tickets to see Hairspray and it’s no surprise; the show is a world class production and features a hugely talented West End cast. Tickets for the show have been in such demand that we anticipate a sell-out run, so I’d encourage anyone who hasn’t yet booked their seat, to do so soon to avoid disappointment.”

Joanne Clifton stars as Velma Von Tussell in the UK & Ireland Hairspray Tour which stops off at the Millennium Forum on Monday March 10 for a week-long run. Joanne is no stranger to the Forum’s stage as she appeared as Princess Fiona in Shrek The Musical last year. Joanne is perhaps best known for her time on the BBC’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing.’ After winning the World Professional Showdance Champion and the European Professional Ballroom Championship, she joined the show as a professional dancer. During her time on the show she performed in the ‘Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour,’ won the Christmas Special with McFly’s Harry Judd, and went on to win the glitterball trophy as the 2016 champion with her partner Ore Oduba.

Brenda Edwards, (Loose Women, ITV; We Will Rock You, London Coliseum) who previously played Motormouth Maybelle in three productions of Hairspray also joins this production to direct alongside Paul Kerryson.

Hairspray at the Millennium Forum.

After breaking box office records and delighting audiences in the West End, on Broadway and on the big screen since 1988, the timeless story of Hairspray centres around heroine Tracy Turnblad, who has big hair, a big heart, and big dreams to dance her way onto national TV and into the heart of teen idol, Link Larkin. When Tracy becomes a local star, she is able to use her newfound fame to fight for liberation, tolerance and interracial unity in Baltimore. But can she win equality – and Link’s heart – without denting her ’do?

The Millennium Forum Box Office has limited tickets available for Hairspray The Musical, showing Monday, March 10 through Saturday, March 15, 2025. Book online at millenniumforum.co.uk or call 71 264455