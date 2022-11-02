Superintendent Clive Beatty said: “We saw tens of thousands of visitors over the course of the four-day festival and it was great to see so many families, young people and visitors enjoying themselves safely. This was a significant policing operation which involved working closely with Derry City and Strabane District Council and other partners.“Unfortunately, officers made one arrest in relation to the Halloween event. On Monday, October 31, at around 8.45pm, a 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of throwing a firework in a public place, common assault, and possession of a firework without a licence and obstructing police. He was subsequently charged to appear before Londonderry Magistrates Court this morning, Tuesday November 2. This followed an incident in the vicinity of Strand Road in the city.“Officers also seized a quantity of fireworks following an incident in St. Columb’s Park in the Waterside area of the city on Monday night. Three male teenagers, aged 15, 16 and 17 years old, were spoken to by officers and enquiries are continuing.“Our Neighbourhood officers, supported by Local Policing Teams, were out and about providing reassurance to residents and visitors and, on the whole, the four-day festival passed off peacefully.”