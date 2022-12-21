In terms of public knowledge and awareness of victims who died in mass tragedies during the Troubles, who people were and what they meant to others often gets lost as the killings became grouped under macabre monikers. 1972, widely held as the most deadly year of the Troubles, had no shortage of such events: Bloody Sunday, Bloody Monday (Claudy bombing) or in this case Bloody Wednesday, were among the many terrible events to be visited on Derry alone that year.

Indeed, many younger generations locally may never even have heard about what happened at Annie’s Bar on December 20, 1972. Not for nothing was it dubbed ‘the forgotten tragedy’.

Sharing their memories, their stories for the new booklet compiled by the Pat Finucane Centre in Derry and with the media once more has ensured many more people now know and understand not just the impact suffered by the relatives and families of those killed, but who those men were and how they enriched so many lives. They know their names. They know a bit about their personalities. They know they were loved and cherished; good, kind, funny and thoughtful men.

Local people, friends and relatives gather at Strabane Old Road on Tuesday evening for a wreath laying event marking the 50th Anniversary of the Annie’s Bar massacre. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2251GS – 13