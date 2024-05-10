Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Next month the Derry Journal in partnership with Bet McLean and our award sponsors will host the annual People of the Year Awards to celebrate and highlight the incredible achievements of people across the north west.

Anyone who has attended the awards previously will know how special it is to be in the same room with so many trailblazing and heroic people, to hear their stories and to witness all the finalists get the recognition they so deserve.

When it comes to selfless acts and incredible feats, the north west has never been found wanting and this year is no exception. Once again, I am told, we have had numerous nominations highlighting the sterling work and courageous endeavours of our peers.

These are people whose stories you may know and people whose stories you probably do not. And that is the point of these awards, to shine a light on the people and groups, the businesses, artists and volunteers, the campaigners and veterans and young people who have given of themselves for the betterment of the local community. That was the vision of the founder of these awards, late local businessman Martin McCrossan, who was himself among the best of us.

Top: Sponsors pictured at the recent launch of the Derry Journal People of the Year Awards in the Guildhall. Seated, from left, Donna Mattewson, Apex, Mayor Patricia Logue and Erin McFeely, Alchemy Technology Services. Stand, from left, Jacqui Diamond, Derry Journal, Annie Allen, NW Care, Prof Laura McCauley, Ulster University, Susan Moore, NW Care and Brendan McDaid, Derry Journal Digital Editor. Photo: George Sweeney. Bottom Left: Back in 2007 Martin MCGuinness pictured receiving an award from Mayor Helen Quigley. Bottom right: Pictured at the recent launch of the Derry Journal Best of Derry BetMcLean Awards in the Guildhall are, from left, Yvonne Greer, Specsavers, Louise Strain, Derry Journal, Steve Frazer, Managing Director of City of Derry Airport, Mayor Patricia Logue, William Allen, Senior Editor National World, Paul McLean, principle sponsor and Managing Director of Betmclean and Stacey Elliott, Specsavers. Photo: George Sweeney

His legacy lives on in the great work he did in and for the city, and we at the Journal are proud and honoured to continue to stage these awards.