OPINION: Celebrating the best of us at the forthcoming Derry Journal People of the Year Awards
Anyone who has attended the awards previously will know how special it is to be in the same room with so many trailblazing and heroic people, to hear their stories and to witness all the finalists get the recognition they so deserve.
When it comes to selfless acts and incredible feats, the north west has never been found wanting and this year is no exception. Once again, I am told, we have had numerous nominations highlighting the sterling work and courageous endeavours of our peers.
These are people whose stories you may know and people whose stories you probably do not. And that is the point of these awards, to shine a light on the people and groups, the businesses, artists and volunteers, the campaigners and veterans and young people who have given of themselves for the betterment of the local community. That was the vision of the founder of these awards, late local businessman Martin McCrossan, who was himself among the best of us.
His legacy lives on in the great work he did in and for the city, and we at the Journal are proud and honoured to continue to stage these awards.
We wouldn’t be able to do so without the support of our principal sponsor Bet McLean and our award sponsors Derry City & Strabane District Council, Apex, Ulster University, Specsavers, City of Derry Airport, NW Care, Kingsbridge Healthcare Foundation and Calor. So thanks to them and to you for continuing to show your support and if you know someone you’d like to nominate you’ve a few days left to do so at https://www.nationalworldevents.com/bod-2024/
