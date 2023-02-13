OPINION: Heroes and hoaxes, contrasting scenes on an historic night
In the end the hoax alert on Friday night failed to ruin what was for the thousands who were there at the Brandywell to witness it, an incredible and historic night for their club and their city.
Recent statistics show that Derry has the unenviable title of being the security alert capital of the north and the alert on Friday night is, unfortunately, something we have become accustomed to over recent years.
The difference this time was that as well as causing disruption and worry for residents, it could very well have resulted in the President’s Cup match being stopped and a mass evacuation of a packed Ryan McBride Brandywell stadium.
The euphoria of the fans as Derry lifted the cup on Friday night can be clearly seen in photographs featuring the smiling faces of the people of all ages who had gathered to see the Candystripes go into battle and emerge victorious over Shamrock Rovers, adding to their silverware haul after the FAI Cup glory back in November.
The occasion was important for other reasons too. Irish President Michael D Higgins was there, the British secretary of state for the north Chris Heaton-Harris was there. Along with the thousands they witnessed acclaimed Derry singer Conor McGinty deliver an incredibly powerful rendition of the Irish national anthem Amhrán na bhFiann as the tricolour blew in the wind, there in the Brandywell. In the heart of Derry.
The occasion was a great one for Derry and showed a city confident in itself, a city going forward and not even a bomb scare yards away could or did detract from that.