Recent statistics show that Derry has the unenviable title of being the security alert capital of the north and the alert on Friday night is, unfortunately, something we have become accustomed to over recent years.

The difference this time was that as well as causing disruption and worry for residents, it could very well have resulted in the President’s Cup match being stopped and a mass evacuation of a packed Ryan McBride Brandywell stadium.

The euphoria of the fans as Derry lifted the cup on Friday night can be clearly seen in photographs featuring the smiling faces of the people of all ages who had gathered to see the Candystripes go into battle and emerge victorious over Shamrock Rovers, adding to their silverware haul after the FAI Cup glory back in November.

Derry City FC celebrate before a cast of thousands at the Brandywell.

The occasion was important for other reasons too. Irish President Michael D Higgins was there, the British secretary of state for the north Chris Heaton-Harris was there. Along with the thousands they witnessed acclaimed Derry singer Conor McGinty deliver an incredibly powerful rendition of the Irish national anthem Amhrán na bhFiann as the tricolour blew in the wind, there in the Brandywell. In the heart of Derry.