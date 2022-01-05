OPINION: ‘Make a difference in your life’ - UUP Derry & Strabane Alderman’s NY message

You have a choice to make; You can keep doing what you’ve always done, or you can choose to think differently, not next year, not next month or not tomorrow, but today. It’s time to make a difference in your life.

I know life can be tough and unfair at times, but negativity and self-doubt will only serve to hold you back. It’s time to believe in yourself and to adopt a positive mindset, put yourself out there, take some risk and go for the opportunities. Without a purpose in life, you will wake up one day, out of time, full of regrets. It’s time to find your purpose, have something to aim for and set some goals, you don’t need to have it all figured out, just make a start.

When you hit that snooze button, you concede to the first challenge of the day. It’s time to start winning that first challenge, get up early, make your bed and surround yourself with positive people. Time stands still for no one, Don’t waste a minute of it, It is your time. You can achieve great and worthwhile things in your life by making small changes. The small things in life really do matter.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UUP Derry City & Strabane District Alderman Ryan McCready.