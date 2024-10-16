Organisers for the Derry Kneecap performance ensure the concert is for everyone
Originally, the gig was set for November 2 in St Columb’s Park, although a spokesperson for the organisers confirmed that they had to reschedule the night to November 23.
They said that despite the success in ticket sales, a number of objections have been raised by some.
Organisers of the event Sorcass, responded to the objections, they said: “We want to emphasise that this concert is for everyone—a celebration of music and culture in an inclusive, shared space.
"The overwhelming support we’ve seen, from both locals and international visitors, post-COVID proves that people want this event, and we are committed to delivering it. On November 23, Kneecap will perform in Derry, rapping in Irish and showcasing their art.”
Earlier, speaking on BBC radio Foyle, DUP MLA Gary Middleton had said: "The idea of bringing Kneecap, a provocative, controversial group, with all that goes with it in terms of their lyrics and behaviour, the idea of bringing that to the park is something which I think the majority of people would recognise is not a wise idea.
"Personally, I know of many - and we're talking a hundred, more, people who have raised concerns."
Sorcass, responding to the DUP MLA, said: “Gary Middleton claims this isn’t about censoring any group and supports inclusion. Yet, it’s hard to reconcile those words with the DUP’s objections.
"How can we champion shared spaces while blocking one of Ireland’s most exciting, Oscar-nominated bands from performing? We have no intention of politicising this event to fit into orange and green politics. This is about the music, the culture, and bringing people together—nothing more.”
