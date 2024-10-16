Organisers for the Derry Kneecap performance ensure the concert is for everyone

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 15th Oct 2024, 16:29 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2024, 09:25 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Derry gig organisers, Sorcass, have ensured that the Kneecap concert is for everyone.

Originally, the gig was set for November 2 in St Columb’s Park, although a spokesperson for the organisers confirmed that they had to reschedule the night to November 23.

They said that despite the success in ticket sales, a number of objections have been raised by some.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Organisers of the event Sorcass, responded to the objections, they said: “We want to emphasise that this concert is for everyone—a celebration of music and culture in an inclusive, shared space.

PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 18: DJ Próvaí attends the "Kneecap" Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Prospector Square Theatre on January 18, 2024 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 18: DJ Próvaí attends the "Kneecap" Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Prospector Square Theatre on January 18, 2024 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 18: DJ Próvaí attends the "Kneecap" Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Prospector Square Theatre on January 18, 2024 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

"The overwhelming support we’ve seen, from both locals and international visitors, post-COVID proves that people want this event, and we are committed to delivering it. On November 23, Kneecap will perform in Derry, rapping in Irish and showcasing their art.”

Earlier, speaking on BBC radio Foyle, DUP MLA Gary Middleton had said: "The idea of bringing Kneecap, a provocative, controversial group, with all that goes with it in terms of their lyrics and behaviour, the idea of bringing that to the park is something which I think the majority of people would recognise is not a wise idea.

"Personally, I know of many - and we're talking a hundred, more, people who have raised concerns."

Sorcass, responding to the DUP MLA, said: “Gary Middleton claims this isn’t about censoring any group and supports inclusion. Yet, it’s hard to reconcile those words with the DUP’s objections.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Jackie Woods, centre, and Ann Payne pictured with Gary Middleton MLA at the Creative Arts through Covid- 19 exhibition in the Playhouse on Friday evening last. DER2038GS – 053Jackie Woods, centre, and Ann Payne pictured with Gary Middleton MLA at the Creative Arts through Covid- 19 exhibition in the Playhouse on Friday evening last. DER2038GS – 053
Jackie Woods, centre, and Ann Payne pictured with Gary Middleton MLA at the Creative Arts through Covid- 19 exhibition in the Playhouse on Friday evening last. DER2038GS – 053

"How can we champion shared spaces while blocking one of Ireland’s most exciting, Oscar-nominated bands from performing? We have no intention of politicising this event to fit into orange and green politics. This is about the music, the culture, and bringing people together—nothing more.”

You can buy the final sale of tickets here: https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Belfast/St-Columbs-Park-/RESCHEDULE-DATE-Sorcass-Presents-Kneecap/40145335/

Related topics:OrganisersGary MiddletonDerryDUP

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice