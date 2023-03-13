The Northern Ireland Screen funded short film, written and directed by Ross White and Tom Berkley and partially shot in the Sperrins near Dungiven, scooped the Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film at the 95th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

Ross and Tom shared the stage with global A-listers at the glittering ceremony in the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. Scenes of the jubilant duo alongside actors James Martin and Seamus O’Hara were beamed onto screens around the world.

This latest accolade follows the film’s BAFTA win for Best British Short Film last month.

Short film An Irish Goodbye won an Academy Award at last night’s ceremony.

The heart-warming short film has been captivating audiences around the world having already screened at over 60 film festivals across 6 continents.

Local audiences can watch the award-winning short film now on BBC iPlayer and a special homecoming screening is planned to mark World Down Syndrome Day at Strand Cinema on March 22.

An Irish Goodbye was filmed entirely on location in the north of Ireland, showcasing the beauty of rural Co Derry, Saintfield and Templepatrick.

The black comedy follows the reunion of estranged brothers Turlough and Lorcan after the untimely death of their mother. Under the watchful eye of odd-ball parish priest Father O’Shea, the brothers’ pained reunion is worsened by the fact Turlough must now make new care arrangements for Lorcan, who has Down Syndrome.

The film stars Seamus O’Hara (The Northman, Game of Thrones), James Martin (Marcella, Ups and Downs), Paddy Jenkins (Hunger) and Michelle Fairley (Game of Thrones, Fortitude).

Richard Williams, Chief Executive of Northern Ireland Screen said: “Ross and Tom have done us incredibly proud. This Oscar win not only raises the profile of the film industry in Northern Ireland but also the beauty of our landscape. To win an Oscar is international recognition at the highest possible level. This win, along with their recent BAFTA win, is a huge milestone for the professional careers of this filmmaking team.”

