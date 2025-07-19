Our Space 29: Sir Cahir O’Doherty
He epitomised changing times - the ending of Gaelic Ireland and the completing of London rule. Cahir tried both camps.
He tangled with Red Hugh O’Donnell; with Sir Henry Docwra from England; he was imprisoned; he lobbied to join the Prince of Wales’ household in London; he was appointed foreman of the jury that indicted the departed ‘Flight of the Earls’; and he tried to oppose English rule.
At 14, Cahir became Lord of Inishowen. After being captive of Red Hugh O'Donnell, O'Doherty sided with the English against O'Donnell and campaigned with Docwra. He was knighted and married Viscount Gormanston’s daughter Mary Preston. He visited the London court.
He became a JP and a Derry alderman.
But in July 1606 he fell out with Sir George Paulet, Derry’s new governor, and determined to oppose English rule. But he was outnumbered.
At 2am on April 19 he stormed Derry and Phelim Reagh McDaid set fire to the town. Lord Deputy Chichester recaptured Derry and put a ‘dead or alive’ price of 500 cattle on O'Doherty's head.
On July 5, 1608 he was killed in a battle near Doon Rock at Kilmacrenan. His allies were dispossessed and Ulster was made available for plantation.
Some of this history may be discussed by the international O'Doherty Clann Association’s free event in McGrory's, Culdaff, at 7.30pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025. Details from: [email protected]
