OUR SPACE 7: Derry's twice-yearly Hiring Fair

This touching plaque with the words of ‘Sé do Bheata’/‘Ave Maria’/‘Hail Mary’, is outside the main entrance of All Saints Church in Newtowncunningham, County Donegal : “In remembrance of the young girls and boys from the west of the County who came here for seasonal work in past generations, and who used to congregate outside the Laggan churches after Sunday Mass to exchange news from home.”

Hiring fairs were held in over 80 Ulster towns up until the 1930s. Derry‘s were held in our Diamond area of the city centre around May 12 and November 12 - and were attended by people looking for work and by farmers seeking workers.

It seems amazing now that children as young as nine years of age would work away from home for six months. (Until the Children’s Employment Commission report led to the 1844 Factory Act, children could work up to 13 hours a day).

Charles Dickens read the report and was going to write a polemic criticising child labour, but instead wrote ‘A Christmas Carol’, and got his message over in by a more appealing way.

Left Maurice Harron's sculpture depicting impoverished children at the Hiring Fair in Letterkenny, and right, the inscription in Newtoncunningham.

“If those were the ‘Good Days’

Thank God they are gone,

When the people were pledged.

Like a coat in the Pawn;

They’ve left us forever.

They’re now history.

Good-bye dear old Rabble;

Good-bye memories”.

(From “Derry Hiring Fair” by May Blair).

[See “Hiring Fairs & Farm Workers in NW Ireland”: Guildhall Press 1992; or pause and study Maurice Harron's arresting "Hiring Fair" tableau in Letterkenny's Market Square].