Our Space 8 : Under Sainsburys Car Park in Derry
The ‘City of Derry Historical Gazetteer’ suggests that the graving dock “is said to be awaiting resurrection”!
It lies intact underground, having been simply filled in and covered over when it ceased to have commercial use in the late 1900s.
The skyline in this photo, with the familiar roofs of UU Magee and the former Claremont Presbyterian Church, shows where the once-busy graving dock is situated.
Constructed by the then newly-created Londonderry Port & Harbour Commissioners, it allowed vessels to be dry-docked locally for repair.
Built at an angle to the river, with granite walls and heavy oak gates, it cost £25,000 to construct and came into use back in February 1862 - 163 years ago this month.
The ship ‘Zered’, of the local McCorkell Line, followed by the ‘Dr Kane’ of the local Cooke Line, and McCorkells’ ‘Mahongo’ were the first three ships to be docked here, all within a fortnight of it’s completion and opening.
[See “Atlantic Gateway: The port and city of Londonderry since 1700” the magisterial economic history of Derry by Robert Gavin, William Kelly & Dolores O’Reilly:2009].
*’Our Space’ is a new weekly column looking at and highlighting historical, cultural and curious events and places, and providing insight and information on little known points of interest connected to Derry and the wider the north west region. The column runs every Friday in the Derry Journal.
