Our Space: A curious series of events over a Derry weekend in 1397

In St Columb’s Park, Limavady Road, are the ruined remains of St Brecan’s church, believed to have been rebuilt c1585 by Bishop O’Gallagher (1569-1601). Only the east and west gables and part of the southern wall remain. But they witnessed a remarkable weekend in October 1397.

On Wednesday, October 10 the Archbishop of Armagh John Colton visited Derry accompanied by 15 clergy, clerks and servants. Met by priests, monks and laymen, the visitors crossed the Foyle by ferry and stayed at the Augustinian Dubh Regles ‘Black Abbey’. The Archbishop was examining local breaches of church rules regarding church services, property, finance and celibacy.

On Thursday he listened to the monks and clergy and laid down strict rules for the future. He re-consecrated the Augustinian abbey and its cemetery which had been ‘polluted’ by bloodshed; and he installed Hugh Mac Gillibride O’Doherty as abbot.

He ordered all local church officeholders to meet him on the Saturday. Many appeared - but the Cathedral Archdeacon and Chapter did not! He publicly ordered them to appear on Monday 15th under pain of excommunication. On a sunny Sunday 14th, thousands of people came to St Brecan’s where Archbishop Colton said Mass at a temporary altar. The Bishop of Raphoe appeared together with the Derry Cathedral’s Archdeacon and Chapter who had failed to attend the previous day. The bishop asked Archbishop Colton to remove the excommunication. Colton agreed - on condition that they would “afterwards obey the mandates and ordinances of the Lord Archbishop” - or be excommunicated.

On Monday the Archbishop left for Banagher.

*See Brian Bonner’s ‘Derry: outline history of the Diocese’ 1982; and Brian Lacey’s ‘Siege City’ 1990.