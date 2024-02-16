Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new figures were revealed as elected representatives on Derry City & Strabane District Council’s Health and Community Committee were updated on Dog Control activities since April 1, 2023 and presented with the Draft Dog Control Work Plan 2024-2025 for the year ahead.

In a report brought before the committee, Council Head of Health & Community Wellbeing Seamus Donaghy said there had been over 400 patrols carried out by Council dog wardens from April 1, 2023 to January 19, 2024.

Over the same period, the busy wardens dealt with 237 stray dog complaints, resulting in 121 dogs being impounded.

One of the fines urging people not to dog foul in Derry and Strabane.

Of those taken to the pound, 74 dogs were reclaimed, 41 dogs were rehomed by the Dogs Trust and former Pet FBI, six dogs were humanely

destroyed, and 41 fixed penalty notices were issued.

Elected representatives were told that the primary objective of the Dog Control Service is to promote responsible dog ownership throughout the Council area through balanced education and enforcement activities as prioritised within the work plan.

Dog control activities are composed of a mix of reactive and proactive work including the response to dog attacks on people, livestock and domestic pets, stray dogs and fouling complaints; as well as breaches of the dog control orders that specify areas where dogs are excluded or required to be kept on a lead.

2021: Sinn Féin Councillor Patricia Logue and James McIvor, DC&SDC join team members ,TRIAX distributing leaflets regarding dog fouling in the Brandywell & Dove Gardens area.

The proactive work activities include education talks and presentations, media campaigns, community engagement, working collaboratively and collectively with animal charities, close cross-departmental working, as well as continued promotion of Council‟s on-line licensing service.

The report stated that “the problem of dog fouling is one of the most unacceptable issues raised by local residents in the community”.

"It is not only unsightly but also generates a severe public health risk; especially if contaminated with the parasite Toxocara canis.

"Council operates a zero-tolerance policy towards a dog walker who fails to clean up after their dog. They are issued with a £100 Fixed Penalty Notice to discharge any liability for the offence or face being taken to court where the maximum court fine is £1,000.”

2021: SDLP Councillors Brian Tierney and John Boyle among others spreading awareness over responsible dog ownership.

Elected representatives were told that dog wardens have investigated 155 dog fouling complaints, issued four £100 fixed penalty notices, and continue to patrol problem areas.

"Although this figure may appear low it should be noted that it is difficult for an enforcement officer to witness a dog fouling offence. There are many instances where patrols of areas or direct engagement with dog owners has resolved complaints about dog fouling.”

As part of the Youths Educated in Safety (YES) Programme, the dog wardens delivered presentations to a tota of 826 Primary 6 and 7 school children from 22 primary schools, highlight the responsibilities of looking after dogs as well as being aware of the potential danger dogs may pose.

There were 113 Fixed Penalty Notices issued from April 1 to December 31 2023 to dog owners for having no licence.

Over 415 patrols were carried out and during some of these, the dog wardens approached 193 dog walkers and offered dog foul bags.

Over 50,000 newly redesigned dog foul bags, which highlight key aspects of responsible dog ownership, the increased fixed penalty fine and a QR code for the locations of all dog foul bins throughout the Council area have been acquired for distribution.

Sinn Féin Councillor Aisling Hutton welcomed the sheer volume of work being undertaken by the dog wardens and officers and thanked Seamus and his team.

“It’s really reassuring for members of the public to see we are discussing this at length.

"Your work has been tremendous and has put people at ease and it has actually supported people and educated some residents that nothing goes unnoticed and reassured other residents.”

SDLP Councillor Catherine McDaid said it was important to do “everything we can to make sure the public feels safe”.

Her party colleague, Colr. Shauna Cusack also thanked the team for the work they had undertaken at the dog pound, and the use of social media by the Council to alert people to dogs which have come into the pound.

DUP Alderman Niree McMorris also wanted to put on record her thanks for all the work that has been done.

"I just hope the good work continues. Well done!” she said.

In answer to a query from Colr. McDaid, Mr Donaghy said it was the Council aim to rehome dogs within five days.

“If that doesn’t occur we would liaise with the animal charities, Dogs Trust being one of them, and to date we have been successful [in rehoming]. There are occasions were some dogs just cannot be rehomed, whether they have been involved in an attack or whether ill health or are dangerous to rehome, but that is very seldom," he said.

The satragey for the year ahead, which was endorsed by elected representatives, will see the Council build on the work undertaken to date with the development of the responsible dog ownership strategy and action plan for the council area “which reflects best practice and legislative compliance in the following areas: a. Licensing, b. Straying, c. Attacks, d. Fouling, e. Noise Nuisance”.

