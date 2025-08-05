Over 20,000 people expected to attend Derry’s Féile

Derry's Féile is officially underway, featuring more than 150 events scheduled between August 6-15.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over 20,000 people are expected to attend what is the largest community and cultural festival in the north west’s summer calendar.

Féile said that the festival is a positive celebration of everything that is great about Derry communities and the people who live there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s programme includes Irish musical talent, award-winning films, headline discussions, big family fun days, sport, and exhibitions.

The Gasyard Feilé’s Festival of Fire procession makes its way along Rossville Street towards Free Derry Wall on Thursday evening ng last. DER3319GS - 058

One of Ireland’s traditional musicians, Martin Hayes, local homegrown performer SOAK, and rising talent Piaras Ó Lorcáin will headline Féile’s music line-up, alongside a gathering of emerging local and national talent at Sandinos.

Community spirit will be high in the Bogside, Brandywell and Creggan on Friday August 15, as residents will come together for two processions at dusk led by sports groups, and youth and community organisations.

Solas will illuminate the Brandywell neighbourhood with a procession of light - a colourful parade through the streets that shines a spotlight on the people and talent that have defined this proud area for generations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lúnasa will burn bright in the heart of Creggan, in a festival inspired by traditional celebrations, combining music and carnival.

Féile said that both events are about the community coming together for a positive celebration of everything that defines our neighbourhoods - what makes them special, and what makes them great places to live, work, play and visit.

‘The Greatest Show’ will be popping up at parks and green spaces across the area as part of Féile’s biggest offering of community gatherings.

Féile’s debates and discussions programme aim to tackle the key topics facing society today - including the ongoing situation in Gaza, anti-racism and constitutional change and a headline conversation with award-winning former BBC journalist Peter Taylor in conversation with Raymond McCartney.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Nick Maynard, a surgeon working on the frontline providing life-saving care to people living under Israeli bombardment in Gaza, will open this year’s Féile with a discussion at Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin on August 5.

Organisers said: “We can’t wait to welcome thousands of people to the neighbourhood once again - to take part in Féile, to showcase our incredible local talent, and to deliver an exciting festival for everyone to enjoy.”

You can find the full Féile programme here: https://feilederry.com/feile-2025/