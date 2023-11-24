Over 30 Celtic fans 'Sleep Out' in Derry to raise money for Women's Aid

Marie Brown of Foyles Women’s Aid said “We would like to thank everyone who participated in the Derry Sleep and have supported the wider Christmas Appeal. The women and children will benefit greatly this Christmas because of your generosity.”

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane, Councillor Patricia Logue, and Derry City’s Ciaran Coll paid a visit to Celtic Park to wish the group participating in the Sleep Out the best of luck for their night ahead, and luck they needed as the weather was not in their favour with wet and windy conditions. The participants were also visited by the award-winning country folk music artist Sina Theil. Theil had a surprise for the noble participants in the Sleep Out as she brought her guitar with her and entertained the participants with many of their favourite Celtic songs along with her own original songs. Even with the struggle of the strong weather conditions the participants were able to complete their sleep out from 9PM to 5AM.