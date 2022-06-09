Over 500 people to join ‘Walk and Talk for B’ in memory of ‘amazing’ Breda

‘The Walk and Talk for B’ will begin at 3.30am on Saturday morning and will raise funds for five charities - the Donegal Hospice, Cancer Care West, The Marie Keating Foundation, Solas Cancer Support in Donegal Town and the Good and New Shop in Letterkenny.

All five charities were close to the heart of Breda and her family and provided incredible support, both in the five years she fought cancer and since her passing in August last year.

Breda, a mother of three to Daithi (12) Katie-May (10) and Odhran (8) was married to Karol and was originally from Inver. She had lived with her family in Newtowncunningham for 15 years and was hugely well-known and thought of in both communities,

The late Breda Friel, pictured with her husband Karol and their three children.

Her niece, Odette Friel, told how Breda, the daughter of George and Bridget Gallagher, was a big fan of going for ‘walks and talks. It is only since her passing that her family realised that she was using the time out to speak closely with them,

“She was always out walking and talking - that was Breda’s thing. It’s only since she passed that we realised what she was doing. For the five years plus, she was getting us out with her to talk. As Karol has said before, you don’t have those conversations when you’re sitting around the kitchen table or watching TV, as it just doesn’t feel right, but when you’re out walking, you end up talking about things more seriously. That’s where you get it all out. And, we didn’t realise that’s what Breda was doing until she passed. She was preparing us all. She was amazing. Anyone that knew her would tell you the exact same. She was friends with everyone.”

Breda and Karol had intended to organise the walk before Covid restrictions came into effect. The Walk and Talk for B this weekend has been so popular that registration had to be closed when it reached over 500 people due to health and safety. However, the idonate link is still open and everyone along the route is encouraged to go out on the day to cheer the walkers on. There are also donation buckets in shops in Newtown, Donegal Town and Inver and will be buckets for collections during the walk.