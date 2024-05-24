Over 60 local business stalls are popping up this Sunday in Derry
and live on Freeview channel 276
From 1-6pm you and the family can check out ‘Flower Moon Market’ spread over 2 floors in the historic St.Columb’s Hall.
Set up by Derry Business Collective they have over 60 small local businesses selling a wide range of goods. You’ll find clothing, homeware, jewellery, skincare, candles, dog treats and much much more.
You can also get a bite to eat with their food, drinks and a cafe area.
A day out with more than just markets, the Flower Moon Market also has entertainment for everyone with Kids entertainment being an inflatable dome, story telling, arts & crafts and live music.
Live music from Úna Dunne, Colin Cooke, Liam Kelly and Rónán Mahon.
The Flower Moon Market is free to attend and also has prizes and discounts to win on the day in aid of Altnagelvin children’s ward.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.