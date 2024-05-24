Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Looking for something to do this Sunday 26? Head down to St. Columb’s hall and support local businesses as over 60 pop up shops are scheduled.

From 1-6pm you and the family can check out ‘Flower Moon Market’ spread over 2 floors in the historic St.Columb’s Hall.

Set up by Derry Business Collective they have over 60 small local businesses selling a wide range of goods. You’ll find clothing, homeware, jewellery, skincare, candles, dog treats and much much more.

You can also get a bite to eat with their food, drinks and a cafe area.

Free entry with stalls and entertainment.

A day out with more than just markets, the Flower Moon Market also has entertainment for everyone with Kids entertainment being an inflatable dome, story telling, arts & crafts and live music.

Live music from Úna Dunne, Colin Cooke, Liam Kelly and Rónán Mahon.