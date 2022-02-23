Over 6,000 cigarettes seized from Derry shops in HMRC operation

Some 6,500 cigarettes and 900g of hand rolling tobacco were seized after a search of eight shops in Derry.

HMRC and police officers said they visited several in the north of the city and said the products seized are suspected illicit tobacco products.

As part of the operation, HMRC officers, supported by PSNI’s District Support Team and local Neighbourhood Teams, conducted searches of eight shops where some 6,500 cigarettes and 900g of hand rolling tobacco were seized.

A quantity of suspected counterfeit clothing, including trainers and T-shirts, was also seized by PSNI.

Investigations into the seizures are continuing.

Steve Tracey, Assistant Director, Fraud Investigation Service, HMRC, said: “The majority of retailers are law abiding traders. However, there are those who believe they can make easy money by selling illicit tobacco products under the counter.

“HMRC has continued to develop new approaches to fight illicit tobacco production and works close with the police, trading standards, local authorities and international law enforcement partners.

“We encourage anyone with information about the illegal sale of tobacco to report it online or call the Fraud Hotline on 0800 788 887.”

The PSNI’s Sergeant Anderson said: “Retailers who stock and sell illicit cigarettes to the public should think carefully about the potential implications upon conviction.