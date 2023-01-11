Recent government data, analysed by CompareNI.com, shows that of the 80,395 surface defects recorded on roads in 2022, a staggering 64,930 were related to potholes. Although this is a slight decrease from 2021, potholes are still causing widespread damage for drivers across the north.

Derry and Strabane had the second most recorded potholes in 2021 with over 9,200 reported in the area but this number decreased by 23% in 2022.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon district council was the worst area in the north for potholes, with 10,925 reported in 2022 - a 23% increase from 2021 while Belfast witnessed the biggest increase in the number of potholes in 2022 at 72%, compared with 2021 - rising from 5425 to 9321 - making it the largest increase of any area in the north.

Over 7,000 potholes recorded on Derry roads in 2022.

The Newry, Mourne and Down area was also high on the list, with 10,217 potholes recorded last year, a 13% decrease from 2021 when 11,793 were recorded.

Castlereagh and Lisburn faced the least amount of potholes with 2297, down 36% from the previous year. Fermanagh and Omagh also recorded a 31% drop in potholes with 3020 compared with 4347 in 2021. Causeway Coast and Glens saw the greatest improvement on potholes this year, with a 37% decrease, dropping from 5558 in 2021 to 3476 in 2022.

Ian Wilson, Managing Director of CompareNI.com, said: “Unfortunately potholes on NI roads are an ongoing problem and the lack of urgency around repairing them can be frustrating for many drivers. Not only are these potholes a nuisance, they can increase the risk of accidents and serious damage to vehicles.

“With worsening weather in the coming months and the likelihood that government spending on road maintenance will decrease due to the strain of the cost-of-living crisis, we could see a significant increase in pothole affected areas.

“This will make our roads more dangerous for all road users, with National Pothole Day on January 15, we would encourage the government and local councils to recognise and address the pothole problem here in Northern Ireland.

“Pothole related damage is becoming more serious and more costly, meaning drivers are losing their no claims bonus to claim for repairs – which can increase insurance premiums for years to come.”