Over 8,000 expected daily as Knock Novena 2022 back to usual format

The theme for this year is ‘A Journey in Hope’, and the novena will run from this Sunday July 14 until Monday August 22.

In excess of 8,000 pilgrims, including many from the north west, are expected to attend each day at the Shrine.

As in years gone by, over the course of the novena the pilgrimage will offer nine days of reflection, prayer and a chance to reconnect with one’s faith in the unique and sacred space of Knock Shrine.

Knock shrine in County Mayo.

Following a three-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Knock parish priest and Rector of Knock Shrine, Father Richard Gibbons said that, “as we gather together to give thanks at our beautiful Marian Shrine, I hope to make this year extra special for all those pilgrims who will be travelling to the Shrine to take part in the annual novena.”

On each of the nine days, ceremonies will take place at Knock Basilica beginning with concelebrated Mass at 3.00pm and 8.00pm, followed by contributions from guest speakers.

There will also be the special candlelight procession, a traditional feature of the Novena at Knock, which takes place following the 8.00pm ceremony (weather permitting).

Sunday 21 August is the ‘Anniversary of the Apparition’, which will coincide with the ‘Family Day’ from 11.00am - 3.00pm in the grounds of the Shrine.

Father Gibbons said: “The purpose of the Novena is to recognise the unique role that Knock, as an International Eucharistic and Marian Shrine, has to play in the life of the Irish Church and to honour Our Lady.”

He added: “So many of the people who joined us online over the course of the pandemic are now coming back to visit the Shrine which is great to see. The Novena is always a very special highlight of the year, and we are delighted to be able to proceed with it this year. We look to the future with the hope of renewal, for God’s guidance and pray that this Novena will offer pilgrims the chance for thought-provoking reflection and discussion.”

The Story of Knock

At about 8 o’clock on the evening of Thursday, August 21 1879, the Blessed Virgin Mary, Saint Joseph and Saint John the Evangelist were reported to have appeared at the south gable of the Church at Knock, Co Mayo. Beside them, and a little to the right, was an altar with a cross and the figure of a lamb, around which angels hovered.

Fifteen official witnesses - young and old - experienced this silent and miraculous apparition for two hours in pouring rain and recited the Rosary.