Over £100k in Levelling Up funding announced for Strathfoyle Greenway in Derry

Levelling Up Minister Dehenna Davison announced today that every Council in Northern Ireland will receive funding to enhance green spaces in their communities. More than £1.3 million has been allocated to help Councils across the north to fund 26 projects that will see new trees planted, cycle paths and trails expanded and playparks improved.

That includes a £104,944 contribution to the Strathfoyle Greenway project - a 2.7km long greenway that will link up the area with the rest of the city’s greenway network. The project includes street lighting controlled by a smart system to minimise energy consumption and impacts on wildlife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am delighted that the Strathfoyle Greenway will receive this significant funding which will facilitate a number of enhancements to the route including signage and seating,” said Mayor Duffy.

Greenway and rail track in Derry's Waterside area.

“The project will provide a beautiful car-free pathway for walkers and cyclists to enjoy and will link up Strathfoyle to the city centre, expanding the active travel options for residents in the area.

“Our greenway network has made significant progress in recent years and residents are already benefitting from the enhanced connectivity and health and wellbeing benefits it brings.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Strathfoyle Greenway is an extension to the Waterside Greenway and will link Strathfoyle to Derry city centre and the wider greenway network. It will also provide a commuting route to Foyle Port and Maydown.

The additional funding from UKSPF will enable Council to carry over an equivalent amount of funding into future financial years to enable further capital works in and around Strathfoyle Greenway, to be agreed by the Project Board and the Community Steering Group. Derry City and Strabane District Council, alongside community steering groups, have been working on this project since around 2012 and the project is expected to be completed later this year.

The £2.64m greenway is being developed by Derry and Strabane Council in partnership with the Depts. of Communities, Infrastructure, Agriculture and Environment, and Rural Affairs.