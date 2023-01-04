Over £12,500 raised in memory of Derry boy who passed away in September

Ollie Simmons-Watt and, right, Ollie’s parents Gareth and Stacie along with their daughter Bella.

Ollie was just 5 years old when, in September past, he was injured in a road traffic incident. The Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) team were tasked to the scene of the incident and Ollie was rushed to hospital but sadly passed away from his injuries.

The Derry boy, who attended Roe Valley Integrated Primary School, had just started Primary two and was looking forward to the year ahead. He was adored by his whole family who are heartbroken.

Ollie’s parents, Gareth and Stacie decided to ask for donations to Air Ambulance NI in lieu of flowers. The surrounding family and community came together to support in their own way in loving memory of Ollie who was a spiderman fanatic with an infectious smile and a great sense of humour.

Ollie’s parents, sister Bella, along with grandparents and extended family, visited the Air Ambulance NI base recently to present the charity with the vital funds raised. The family would like to sincerely thank the entire community who donated so generously in Ollie’s memory and helped them commemorate his life.

The funds were raised in the following ways:

Donations in lieu of funeral flowers £5081

Owen Simmons ‘diff day’ £5220

Rachel Simmons’ JustGiving in memory page £2389

The huge contribution will help fund over two days of the HEMS which brings urgent medical assistance to anywhere in the province, operating seven days a week from 7am to 7pm.

Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising at Air Ambulance NI, said: “On behalf of the entire team we want to send our condolences to Ollie’s family and friends. His death is tragic, and it is so humbling that the family chose to do something so positive that will help other families in need. The support from the local community is wonderful and shows how much people want to remember Ollie, help support the family and make a difference to a future patient.”

The HEMS team attend patients who are seriously ill or injured, bringing emergency pre-hospital care direct to the casualty. The charity cherishes connecting with former patients and patient families. If you, or one of your family members, have been treated by the HEMS Crew please get in touch with Air Ambulance NI by calling 028 9262 2677..

