Over £40k raised for charity in memory of Kevin Murphy
Family and friends from Magherafelt have raised over £40,000 for three charities as a tribute to much loved Kevin Murphy, who passed away in December 2021 in tragic circumstances.
To celebrate the life of a much loved husband, father and friend, the family and friends of Kevin Murphy joined with O’Donovan Rossa GAC, Spires Cycling Club and Magherafelt Harriers to organise ‘The Kevin Murphy Day’ in May this year.
The event consisted of various walks, runs and cycles to raise funds for three charities close to Kevin’s heart and the total raised has been split equally between Alzheimer’s Society, Foyle Hospice and Chest, Heart and Stroke.
Kevin’s wife Siobhan and son Cormac commented; “We have been blown away by all the support we have received and would like to sincerely thank everyone who gave so generously to make this donation to Alzheimer’s Society, Foyle Hospice and Chest, Heart and Stroke possible. Kevin was an incredibly kind and generous man and so it has been an honour to come together with others who loved Kevin dearly and raise such a fantastic amount to support the work of three charities close to Kevin’s heart.”
Most Popular
Linzi Stewart, Community Fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Society in Northern Ireland said: “We are extremely grateful to Kevin’s family, friends and all who helped raise such an amazing amount through ‘The Kevin Murphy Day,’ and for the incredible donation of £13,732.20 to Alzheimer’s Society. Over 22,000 currently live with dementia in Northern Ireland. We know that people living with dementia have been one of the most affected groups by COVID-19 and whilst the current situation has been difficult for fundraising, the demand for our services has increased. That’s why we are so thankful for the support we receive from local communities across Northern Ireland– it really does help us to support people affected by dementia across Northern Ireland now, when they need us most.”