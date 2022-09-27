Over £40k raised for charity in memory of Kevin Murphy

To celebrate the life of a much loved husband, father and friend, the family and friends of Kevin Murphy joined with O’Donovan Rossa GAC, Spires Cycling Club and Magherafelt Harriers to organise ‘The Kevin Murphy Day’ in May this year.

The event consisted of various walks, runs and cycles to raise funds for three charities close to Kevin’s heart and the total raised has been split equally between Alzheimer’s Society, Foyle Hospice and Chest, Heart and Stroke.

Kevin’s wife Siobhan and son Cormac commented; “We have been blown away by all the support we have received and would like to sincerely thank everyone who gave so generously to make this donation to Alzheimer’s Society, Foyle Hospice and Chest, Heart and Stroke possible. Kevin was an incredibly kind and generous man and so it has been an honour to come together with others who loved Kevin dearly and raise such a fantastic amount to support the work of three charities close to Kevin’s heart.”

Kevin's wife, son and friends present a cheque to Alzheimer's Society volunteer Moira Shaw and Community Fundraiser Linzi Stewart.

