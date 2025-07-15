Pádraig Delargy calls for leadership after Derry's Fountain area bonfire sign says 'Taigs out'
The poster and flags were placed on the pyre prior to it being incinerated last Friday night. A crude representation of the crosshairs of a rifle sight was also painted on the ‘Taigs Out’ placard.
“These sickening displays of sectarian and racist hatred have absolutely no place in today's society.
“Sadly, scenes like this have been repeated across the north this week.
"It is time for political unionism to speak out and demand the removal of these offensive materials.
“This is a time for real leadership, although it has been sorely lacking in these communities for some time,” said Mr. Delargy.
The bonfire was burned on the ‘11th night’ before the annual July 12 demonstrations in the city at the weekend.
