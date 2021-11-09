Pain of Troubles bereaved needs ‘dealt with’: Derry priest

Rev. Michael Canny.

Rev. Michael Canny made his remarks during a 50th anniversary Mass for a mother of six killed by the British Army in Derry in November 1971.

Kathleen Thompson (47) was shot dead by a British soldier as she stood outside her home at Rathlin Gardens.

Rev. Canny described Mrs Thompson as “an innocent victim of Northern Ireland’s bitter conflict”.

He added: “Her death left an open wound in the heart of her family, a wound which is still painful and raw even after fifty years.

“Her loss is still mourned deeply, not only by her beloved family but also by the community she served so faithfully.

“50 years on, the family of Kathleen Thompson is still hurting.

“We have many families in our city, in our country, who are still hurting after the long years of conflict here.

“As in every conflict, the majority of those who died were not combatants, but bystanders, innocent civilians, people like Kathleen Thompson,” said Rev. Canny.

“Their deaths and injury have scarred thousands down through the years.

“The suffering endured by victims over the years is not something that can be moved on from. It needs to be acknowledged in the full variety of its expression, and dealt with.”

“Whether the person who killed their loved one was a soldier or a member of a paramilitary organisation, every bereaved family in the conflict must have access to an effective investigation and to a process of justice, regardless of the perpetrator,” the Derry-based priest added.

Rev. Canny’s remarks coincide with continued British government moves to ban all prosecutions related to the Troubles.

The plan proposes ending all criminal investigations, prosecutions, inquests and civil actions.

The proposed legislation has been criticised by all of the political parties in Northern Ireland and some victims’ groups.