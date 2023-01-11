The pair were rehomed together as kittens and have unfortunately been returned to SCARR through ‘no fault of their own’. Toulouse, or Tully as his foster mum affectionately calls him, and Patch are around three years old and have been waiting for a home together since July.

Catherine Magill, who volunteers with SCARR said: “Patch, although very nervous when he first arrived in foster, is a real wee ‘snugglebug’ and loves his cuddles and belly rubs. Tully would be more confident than Patch but he also loves being fussed over and will quite happily snuggle in for a cuddle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Tully and Patch both require an indoor home. And they can live with other cats as they have been fine with the resident cat in their foster home.

Tully (ginger) and Patch (white) are in need of a home.

“All adoptions are subject to a homecheck and adoption fee. Tully and Patch are neutered, microchipped, fully vaccinated and flea/worm treated.”

SCARR rely completely on public funding to enable them to rescue and rehome pets in need. They have a charity stall in Society Street indoor market where they sell donated items for pets, with all money raised going towards care for the animals they rescue. They sell a range of items, such as dog collars, bandanas, mugs and books, all for a reduced price. Anyone wanting to make a donation to SCARR can do so at the stall on Society Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad