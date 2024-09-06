Palliative Care Week at Derry Foyle Hospice ‘You, me and Palliative Care’

Foyle Hospice is celebrating the incredible work of its staff and volunteers who deliver services across the whole of the Western Health and Social Care Trust area with its Palliative Care Week, which runs from September 8-14 2024.

The theme for this year is ‘You, me and Palliative Care’, which hopes to resonate with the Foyle Hospice team, where the primary aim is supporting patients to live as well as they can for as long as they can.

A Foyle Hospice spokesperson said: “Our compassionate family of staff and volunteers are at the heart of providing specialist palliative care to those who have been diagnosed with a life-limiting illness.”

Chief Executive, Donall Henderson explained: “As always, we are pleased to endorse Palliative Care Week, which is led by the All-Ireland Institute of Hospice and Palliative Care.

"This year’s theme will help highlight how palliative care can affect all of us and how the services provided through hospice are of benefit to patients, along with their families, carers and friends.

"We are so fortunate to have such experienced staff, supported by our volunteers, who continue to ensure a holistic approach in delivering high quality care and support.”

The Foyle Hospice said that the quality of life for patients, families and carers underpins the values of Foyle Hospice, which services include;

Community Specialist Palliative Care – the Community Team provide invaluable support to patients in the comfort of their own homes.

Inpatient Unit - Patients can avail of treatment, 24 hours a day in a ‘home from home’ environment.

Day Therapy – provides holistic services for patients and respite for families and carers who are often providing 24-hour care for their loved one.

Integrative Care Clinic – provides outpatient appointments for patients requiring advice, support and help with symptom management.

Bereavement support - Foyle Hospice offers bereavement support to both adults and children who may be finding it difficult during their bereavement journey.

Foyle Hospice will be promoting Palliative Care Week across Facebook, Instagram, X

(formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn so please make sure to join in and help raise awareness of this campaign!

If you would like to find out more information about Foyle Hospice, please visit: www.foylehospice.com or call: 028 71351010.