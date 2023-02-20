Derry City and Strabane District Council area has one of the lowest breastfeeding rates in the world, so the recently established group North-West BAPS (Breastfeeding And Perinatal Support) decided to mark the day by gathering at Guildhall Square in Derry at 9.45am on Wednesday morning.

Mayor Sandra Duffy, who has been very supportive of efforts to increase visibility and support for breastfeeding in the Council area, will be launching the event at 10am. She said: “I am delighted to support the ongoing work of the North-West BAPS group and celebrate World Breastfeeding in Public Day. We must create an inclusive Council area where new mothers feel comfortable to feed their baby confidently without feeling judged or scared. It is a perfectly normal aspect of motherhood and I stand in solidarity with this fantastic group as we celebrate this important day.”

Event organiser Noella Gormley, a member of North-West BAPS said: “Celebrating this day is crucial if we want to increase the rates of breastfeeding in our town. Other breastfeeding parents need to know that it is OK to feed their baby whenever and wherever they need to. It's also important to raise awareness and normalise breastfeeding, and eventually we will no longer have a need for days like this.”

Some members of North West Baps on their way to Breastival in 2022.

The North-West BAPS are inviting past, present and future breastfeeding parents to join them for this unique gathering, and they have also extended the invite to all local supporters of breastfeeding including wider family members, and representatives from community, voluntary and statutory agencies who support families who want to breastfeed. Several local groups including Sure Starts, who run Breastfeeding Support Groups, have indicated their enthusiasm to attend, including the Action for Children Waterside Sure Start Group who are planning to walk across the Peace Bridge to join the assembled gathering at Guildhall Square.

Linda Irwin, Paediatric Dietitian, Altnagelvin Hospital said: “For breastfeeding numbers to increase in our area we need to normalise it and what better way than to breastfeed anytime, anywhere. Enjoy the freedom of feeding on the go.”

Local mum Hollie Carroll said: “Would you bottle-feed a baby in public? Why wouldn't you breastfeed in public? It's just a normal aspect of parenting for me. And it's always been the quickest and easiest way to settle my babies. If you want to show support to a breastfeeding mammy, offer her a glass of water, as feeding can be thirsty work!”

Joyce McKittrick, Lead Nurse Public Health with the Western Health and Social Care Trust outlined why she is supporting the event: “The Trust is delighted to be able to support World Breastfeeding in Public Day, it is so important to change the culture in society and to normalise breastfeeding, so mothers can feel comfortable breastfeeding while out and about.”

Sinead O’ Kane who is also a member of North-West BAPS explains her attendance at the event: “I have only been in the world of Breastfeeding for a year now, and I feel so passionate about feeding my daughter this way. It’s a shame the figures are so low in Derry / N Ireland. That’s why I feel this day provides a massive opportunity to raise awareness and to hopefully increase the figures.”

Shauna O’Rourke who is an Infant Feeding Specialist Midwife at Altnagelvin said: “I am extremely passionate about breastfeeding and supporting women to feel empowered and confident to breastfeed in public. If a mother feels supported by family and the wider community she is likely to breastfeed for longer.

“There is a team of 5 Infant Feeding Leads across the Trust. My colleagues and I protect, promote and support breastfeeding within the Trust and we work in partnership with community, voluntary and other statutory organisations to normalise breastfeeding.”