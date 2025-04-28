Parishioners given wildflower seeds to plant in memory of Pope Francis as Bishop McKeown hails courageous voice for the marginalised

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bishop Dónal McKeown has said Pope Francis courageously reached out to those on the margins and challenged vested interests both political and economic during his papacy.

The Bishop of Derry was speaking at a Memorial Mass for the Pontiff in St. Eugene’s Cathedral on Friday evening.

“We will remember his last 12 years - at least I do - as a time when Christ's core message of mercy and joy were proclaimed. They may have been key themes in his own personal spiritual journey over all the years but they were also core messages for our angry and frightened times.

“He spoke in an uncomplicated language that addressed peace, the destruction of the earth's resources and the effects on the poor. He challenged loudly and bluntly vested interests in economics and in the church,” he told the congregation.

The truth spoken by Pope Francis had been uncomfortable especially for the strong, said Bishop McKeown.

He mentioned the global synodal process launched by the late Pontiff between 2021 to 2023 that consisted of local listening engagements throughout dioceses and parishes in Ireland and around the world.

"The life of Pope Francis suggested that one great danger from the church comes not from outside enemies of the word but from those in church who think that an abundant catch is not possible,” he said.

At the end of the Mass Fr Paul Farren, Administrator, St Eugene's Cathedral, invited the congregation to take packets of Irish wildflower seeds to plant in memory of Pope Francis in acknowledgement of his 2015 ‘Laudato si’’ encyclical that called on Catholics to take action on climate and to champion our ‘common home’.