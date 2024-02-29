Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Derry and Gransha sections of the Derry to Belfast track have been identified as potential ‘red’ zones and highlighted as being among those most at risk from coastal waters rising as a result of climate change in a new Translink-commissioned study.

Derry and Strabane Council will now seek a meeting with Translink and the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) to discuss the threat of climate change to the rail line here.

UUP Alderman Derek Hussey proposed the meeting to “seek their position on the potential impact of rising sea levels” on the rail network, as well as creating plans for “mitigation measures to safeguard our local rail link”.

The Derry rail line in the city.

“A Translink-commissioned report, on the impact of projected sea level rises on rail infrastructure, highlighted concerns and threats due to climate change.

“Twenty-two rail locations in Northern Ireland are at risk and, by 2040, seven rail locations here will be at a high risk sea level rising. Any loss will have a detrimental impact on our economy and local communities,” Ald. Hussey said, adding:

“It seems inevitable that climate change can destroy parts of the Coleraine to Londonderry lines within the next 16 years, with no option existing to save these tracks. Work needs to be done now to start planning and preparing for mitigation measures to save our local rail link.”

People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin said this was a “very important issue”.

Meeting sought: UUP Alderman Derek Hussey.

“We need to have this discussion because anywhere on the coast will have rising sea levels and we have to have a plan.

“Our rail infrastructure is absolutely essential to address the climate crisis and any plans by the Irish Government and Stormont have timescales that are far too long.”

The matter will also be raised at the next Council Rail Working Group on March 8.

